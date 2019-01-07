Editor:
It is interesting to learn that the Democrats are propagating for a bill that would require the president to disclose his/her tax returns for the prior 10 years. The Democrats will be pushing that this requirement also be extended to the vice president.
What a great idea!
But wait. Don’t stop there. This should be a requirement of anyone and everyone in Congress and for those who announce that they are nominees for a seat in the House or Senate.
What’s good for the goose is good for the gander.
Bernard Wasilewski
Punta Gorda
