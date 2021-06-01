Editor:
In review this past week we have the North Port city commissioners wasting our tax dollars on stupid things again. They voted (3 to 2) to spend $250,000 to study the feasibility of using reclaimed water that has been perilously flush down our toilets, to be used for future drinking water. As Biden would say "come on man, are you nuts!" At least there were two commissioners showing some common sense.
Think about it, you hand somebody a glass of tap water and say, by the way, our city water comes from reclaimed toilet water and don't be surprise if they spit it your face. Nobody in their right mind would drink that water. Would you? I think not. This line of thinking would have the bottled water companies laughing all the way to the bank if this occurred.
Also, this week we had some idiot congressman, who was photographed helping to barricade the doors in the Capitol building on Jan. 6th from rioters that caused five deaths and 140 injuries to mostly law enforcement.
When as a collective nation do we draw the line on our elected officials who can look into the camera and tell a bald face lie that says if he didn't know better the videos we are viewing of Jan. 6th debacle, looked like a typical tourist day at the Capitol. He should resign or be fired no questions asked. How do voters says they live by the Ten Commandants "thou shall not lie" turn round and give this jerk a free pass?
Ron Orlikowski
North Port
