Today I called Greg Steube's office to talk to him about when he will decide to put country over party and represent us, not Trump.

I was polite. Before I even got started the aide cut me off and nearly hung up on me.

Is this how Mr. Steube represents us? We are in a serious constitutional crises and deserve to be heard.

Nancy McCune

Englewood

