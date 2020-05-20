Editor:
As we know, prior to the downside of the economy, several people in Congress (both parties) sold their stocks prior to the decline in value because of the virus. They all had their excuses. It just appears that they had inside information, that we were not privy to.
Shortly after that, in March, the federal government either awarded or decided that Abbott Laboratories would be the company to make medical equipment (respirators).
On March 23 the stock was selling @ $61.61 and on April 13 the stock was selling @ $97.75.
I just wonder how many in Congress got the inside information and bought.
I wish I had that information, but I am not on the inside!
Robert B.Osborne
Port Charlotte
