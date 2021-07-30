The pandemic devastated families and businesses yet the U.S. economy appears to be recovering. However, we’re not recovering from the (seemingly daily) catastrophies caused by historic changes in temperature and unusual weather patterns that come with a changing climate. The International Energy Agency says energy-related carbon emissions are likely to climb to record levels in 2023 with “no clear peak in sight.” How can the U.S. and world economies cooperate to address this planet wide crises of “extremes” that devastate whole communities, disrupt food production, threaten our health and safety and drag down economies with unprecedented costs?
Create a “Carbon Club.” Put a domestic price per ton on greenhouse gas pollution, the culprit,and charge countries without a similar pollution price that amount on goods at the border. The European Union is already planning to do that in their “Fit for 55” plan which, if the U.S. has no equivalent domestic carbon pricing, will costs us at their border. Yes, our business and industry will pay tariffs to trade with one of our largest trading partners, the E.U.! If a large economy puts a meaningful price on emissions and imposes a border penalty, others will do the same to avoid it. It only takes one to start the club. Will it be the E.U. or the U.S.?
Carbon pricing policies have been introduced in the U.S. House and Senate, like the EnergyInnovationAct.org. Ask Senators Rubio and Scott and Rep. Steube to support this to protect our national interests to remain competitive and safe.
