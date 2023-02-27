It appears shootings in our country are increasing and as a result more call for gun control. Also, other kinds of crimes seem to be increasing but that can’t be diminished by gun control. However, it is possible that most, if not all, criminality can be eliminated by controlling only one thing. That thing needing to be controlled is ourselves and we control ourselves by means of civilized behavior.
Unfortunately, there are now, always have been and always will be some people who won’t behave civilized. Therefore, a system of law and order has long since been instituted and there is a correlation between the amount of crime and how effectively that system functions. For some time, there has been an unremitting increase in crime and I think this is happening because law and order is being hindered in many ways – e.g.
The prison abolition movement is a network of groups and activists that seek to reduce or eliminate prisons.
In August of 2022 NYC Mayor Eric Adams released a list of the top 10 recidivists in the city and called for changes to stop rampant recidivism, erase the perception among criminals that there are no meaningful consequences for crime, and restore government’s focus on the victims of crime and disorder.
Defund the police. Incidentally, it’s no wonder the defund the police effort is energized when a few agents of law enforcement behave like the five monsters in Memphis, Tennessee that murdered Tyre Nichols!
