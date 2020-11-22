Editor:

In response to your recent article on the county selling the waterfront property on Melbourne Street, I, for one, am strongly opposed to the proposed sale to develop a boat storage facility. I would prefer that the county exercise patience and wisdom in selling this prime parcel.

In my mind, selling a portion of the land to a conservation minded developer who would beautify the area rather than degrade it with a boat storage operation, would be much more palatable. The remaining portion could be used to expand the public park.

Hopefully, you are forwarding these opinions to the commissioners.

Marjorie Bray

Port Charlotte

