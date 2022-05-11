Editor:

Democrats call for 'diversity', the acceptance and respect for a person regardless of race, religion, gender, sexuality. However, the key to successful diversity is 'diversity of thought', something Democrats want to eliminate — our very right to free speech. With the purchase of Twitter by Elon Musk, the fear of conservatives having more of a voice on social media, spurred Biden into creating and choosing Nina Jankowicz to head a Disinformation Governance Board.

The very woman who, right before the 2020 presidential election, called Hunter Biden's laptop "disinformation peddled by the Russians." Only recently has the liberal media reported the truth about Hunter's laptop. Before making this announcement, Biden said, "There is truth and there are lies. Lies told for power and for profit ....." Biden has grown rich and powerful.

Instead of showing leadership, condemning the leaking of Judge Alito's opinion on Roe v Wade, Biden is trying to score political points by calling out Alito and everyone who voted for Trump. (As if we didn't have a Constitutional right to choose.) Whether or not Roe v Wade is overturned, abortion laws exist in every state! The true hypocrisy is the same people fighting for a woman's right to choose, oppose parents having a say in their children's school curriculum. As a parent and taxpayer, how dare they tell me I don't have a say in my child's education!

Rose Ahern

North Port

