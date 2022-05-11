Democrats call for 'diversity', the acceptance and respect for a person regardless of race, religion, gender, sexuality. However, the key to successful diversity is 'diversity of thought', something Democrats want to eliminate — our very right to free speech. With the purchase of Twitter by Elon Musk, the fear of conservatives having more of a voice on social media, spurred Biden into creating and choosing Nina Jankowicz to head a Disinformation Governance Board.
The very woman who, right before the 2020 presidential election, called Hunter Biden's laptop "disinformation peddled by the Russians." Only recently has the liberal media reported the truth about Hunter's laptop. Before making this announcement, Biden said, "There is truth and there are lies. Lies told for power and for profit ....." Biden has grown rich and powerful.
Instead of showing leadership, condemning the leaking of Judge Alito's opinion on Roe v Wade, Biden is trying to score political points by calling out Alito and everyone who voted for Trump. (As if we didn't have a Constitutional right to choose.) Whether or not Roe v Wade is overturned, abortion laws exist in every state! The true hypocrisy is the same people fighting for a woman's right to choose, oppose parents having a say in their children's school curriculum. As a parent and taxpayer, how dare they tell me I don't have a say in my child's education!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.