Editor:
As an immigrant who has lived in several countries and possess two passports, I have tried to understand what it means to be a conservative. If you look at Canada and Great Britain, they too have conservatives and there are similarities with their American counterparts, such as smaller, less-intrusive governments, less taxes, more focus on the business class and a return to the way things were.
It’s not that conservatives are against progress, it’s just all the changes that come with it.
You can see in the Brexit debate in Britain how the conservative position has evolved by stoking the fear of immigration and losing their identity as a nation within the EU. If we look back at history in Britain, they welcomed everyone from the Commonwealth to immigrate without restrictions. If we look at the EU they also have the same philosophy when it comes to movement of their populations within all the countries.
This movement of people from around the world has in many ways improved the countries they have immigrated to. With a declining population in most developed countries, immigrants are the one way that a population can grow, but those immigrants need to feel welcome and be embraced by their new country, not discriminated or looked down on. These new citizens are excited to be here and want to make a positive contribution.
Fortunately, the America Indian was not a conservative by restricting immigrants from around the world. We had no issue bringing slaves to America.
George Baillie
North Port
