Journalism professor Steve Pasternak writes, “letters to the editor are consistently one of the most popular items in a daily.” I'm among those who find the letters section to be the most enjoyable part of my daily reading.
Others may find it confusing to read the diametric political views — stated vehemently, righteously, and with certainty. I observed in those diatribes what seemed a difference in the frequency of expressing a left versus a right-wing viewpoint. I checked seven days' worth of letters and, sure enough, found roughly a two-to-one disparity, with the liberal view dominant.
What accounts for this discordant statistic? After all, Charlotte County has about twice as many registered Republicans as Democrats. The relative frequency of letters equates, then, to four times the expected level of left compared to right.
To reinforce the finding, I note my experience at a school board meeting recently. Ten citizens provided comments— two on personal matters, and eight others on left-wing issues like gay rights, inclusivity, minority studies and the like. One-sidedness is what the school boards apparently have been exposed to for several decades. No wonder the indoctrination we observe these days. Where were the conservative citizens? They were probably home venting at their TVs.
Kudos to the Democratic activists. They take their beliefs and confidently transform them into action; Republicans have echo-chamber rallies and wave flags at vehicles (it ain't enough).
