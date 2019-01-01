Editor:
It is very difficult for me to understand why there seems to be no well-articulated reason for letting our borders remain porous.
I sincerely wish I could understand why people want the free flow of non-citizens into our country. Can someone, anyone, explain why that is good idea?
I believe that if we understand why people take a position then compromise becomes so easy. Conservatives have clearly stated their rationale. The first is that we are a country of laws which are enforced on our citizens. When we don't like those laws or believe they are unfair or outdated, we have a mechanism to make changes.
Second, we have no means of identifying who is here, what their background entails, or their medical and immunization status.
Third, there is a tipping point where there begins to be chaos. Look at France, for example.
Fourth, for every "asylum seeker, refugee or intruder" we then allow a host of relatives. Reminds me of a quote in Winnie-the-Pooh, "all rabbits friends and relations."
The American people elected President Trump to some degree based on his promise of secure borders. We believe he has tried to fulfill that promise.We also believe that it is a hatred of the president and a desire to see him fail that motivates much of the obstructionism.
But, my friends, we are in so far into the swamp that it is hard to see dry land. Something has to give. Understanding might help. It sure can't hurt.
Shirley Reynolds
Englewood
