Editor:
My 97-year-old mother was a Depression-era child. Her father, a dentist in central Illinois, watched his practice collapse overnight. His patients could afford only emergency care and often bills were paid with produce from their gardens.
As she watched the tragedy of Covid-19 unfold she remembers the only way her community survived was through those helping others that could not help themselves. It is through that heartfelt compassion she decided to donate 100% of her $1,200 stimulus check to Virginia B Andes community clinic. Her only hope is that others in our community do the same.
If you find yourself able to put food on your table, a roof over your head, won’t you please support the Harry Chapin food bank 202-627-3939 or the Virginia B Andes community clinic 941-276-4075.
Laurie Hayes
Punta Gorda
