Thank you to all who are being thoughtful to others by wearing a mask and by social distancing. It helps to prevent illness and saves lives. Hospitals are overflowing as many suffer and die from COVID-19. Despite the persistent devastation of this disease, some individuals and businesses continue to refuse to wear or encourage the wearing of masks or practice social distancing.
We are free to invite the virus into our own bodies, but cannot justify infecting others just because we believe the politicians who denigrate health and safety measures recommended by our nation’s leading authority on disease prevention, the CDC.
Trump and his followers, including Governor DiSantis, disregarded early pandemic warnings and continue to ignore CDC guidelines. They appear at public events without masks, do not practice social distancing, and trick others into doing likewise through conspiracy theories, hiding facts, and lying to justify their egregious behavior.
Although we are all free to choose what and whom to believe, we do not have the right to potentially inflict disease on others by refusing to adhere to proven health and safety practices.
Regardless of political affiliations and opinions about COVID-19’s impact on us, we’re all in this pandemic together and responsible to one another for our health and safety. Please show that you care about other members of our community by wearing a mask and practicing social distancing. Please also encourage local businesses not adhering to CDC guidelines to do likewise. Thank you.
Harry T. Barnes
Englewood
