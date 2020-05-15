Editor;
I worked for the school board of Sarasota County as an instructor for 20-plus years.
I have seen many of the administrators and superintendents that were chosen from a nationwide search, glean exorbitant salaries and benefit packages, relocation fees, travel to and from their home for themselves and family to and from Sarasota County. Within a short period of time, they left to go to other pastures.
They took with them thousands of dollars in payroll and benefits compensation. All of this was negotiated into their contract prior to being hired. The decision for this amount of pay is initially based on the reviews from their former employers.
A military phrase comes to mind here, screw up, move up. Glowing reviews gives the appearance of being a genuine asset to the potential employer.
Hopefully the school board members have taken notes in regards as to how the last superintendent negotiated a contract that made it almost impossible to fire him. History is a good thing to pay attention to in an effort to save the county school board thousands of dollars in payouts to someone that did not effectively do their contracted job.
Look at previous out-of-state hires in regards to what was achieved by them to benefit the Sarasota school system. This money could be better utilized to give the working staff pay raises and or dollars for classroom supplies.
James W. Dieter
Port Charlotte
