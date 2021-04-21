Editor:
The stock market will crash if the Democrats win the election.
Corporate tax cuts will help 90% of the population.
I am a genius.
I am the greatest negotiator.
I will drain the swamp in Washington.
I will have the smartest and greatest people in my cabinet.
NAFTA was the worst trade deal ever.
I had the most people at my inauguration. Ever!
I love my wife, all three of them.
I am the greatest businessman. Six bankruptcies.
I know more than the generals.
I love America. January 6th riot at the Capitol.
Kim Jong-un loves me.
Putin told me he did nothing to affect our election.
There are good people on both sides.
I am a true Republican.
We are going to have the greatest health care. Just wait and see.
You are going to be tired of winning.
Enroll in my university.
Trump airlines?
Trump steaks?
A 2 golf handicap.
I don’t cheat at golf.
I weigh 230 pounds.
I will make America great again.
The coronavirus is like the flu it will go away. 500,600 dead and still counting.
I won’t wear a mask it makes me look weak.
I will have the greatest infrastructure bill ever.
I know how to build things.
If I lose in 2020 it is because the election was stolen.
74 million Americans believe me.
P.T Barnum said “there is a sucker born every day “ and he was one of the greatest showman ever!
But now he’s been Trumped !
George Baillie
North Port
