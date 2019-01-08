Editor:
A conspiracy of silence exists regarding ongoing pollution of the Peace River the past several years. Coming from above the Interstate 75 bridge, it has turned the sector of the river between I-75 and U.S. 41 into a mucky dead zone.
We see it turned on and off. Summers it is off but life never returns to normal during these intervals. Recently, it became obvious, using the county's own data, that it caused the concentration of red tide to flourish in and around the harbor when it was present.
During the summer, absent the pollution, the mouth of the harbor was the one spot free of red tide along the coast. In the fall, when the red tide returned after being blown away by storms, the sludge was again coming down daily. The mouth of the harbor became the hot spot showing the highest concentrations while above and below along the coast it was completely absent.
When this correlation became obvious, suddenly the pollution dropped off. However, since the announcement just before Christmas that the red tide was absent, it returned with a vengeance, typically peaking every afternoon. Ten-year charts of pollution show an almost off-the-chart spike in fecal bacteria around the time this sludge started coming down and the harbor has been labeled as “impaired” because of the level of this bacteria.
Diluted when the river opens into the harbor, very dirty water is again visible daily between the bridges. Living creatures avoid it. County officials pretend it isn't there.
Linda Goodloe
Charlotte Harbor
