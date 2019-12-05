Editor:
Conspiracy theories are easy answers for weak-minded people.
Barack Obama citizenship conspiracy theories.
Clinton body count.
Conspiracy theories related to the Trump-Ukraine scandal (Biden/ 2016 election).
Deep state in the United States.
FEMA camps conspiracy theory.
Pizzagate.
Suicide of Vince Foster.
Global warming conspiracy theory.
Hurricane Maria death toll controversy.
QAnon.
Murder of Seth Rich.
Spygate.
Trump Tower wiretapping allegations.
Uranium One controversy
And the list goes on.........
Ross Clark
Babcock Ranch
