Editor:
Many readers take the position that an organized group of Democrats, socialists, the main-stream media, Big Pharma, the Jewish Cabal, LGBTQ and BLM supporters, Michael Bloomberg, Bill Gates and a few other billionaires plotted the demise of Donald Trump and managed to dump enough ballots into a river, or burn them, or fiddle with the software to make it all happen. Without this grand conspiracy, they insist, Trump would have won, by a lot!
There are thousands of affidavits, maybe millions, alleging the evil doings of those who oppose Trump. Rudy Giuliani has the most serious assertions in his briefcase right now, even though not a single one has yet approached the level of admissible evidence. In fact, he can’t convince any judge in any court, or any secretary of state in the nation, or any state election official to accept them as fact. All of these people must be on the take, or Jewish, or gay, or heaven forbid, Democrats.
Paul D. LaFleur
Punta Gorda
