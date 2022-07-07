South Charlotte County, and particularly the Burnt Store Road corridor, was forgotten for many years. Then in 2010 the Charlotte County Commission began improvements to Burnt Store Road, starting with the most northern area.
Over the next 10 years our representative, Chris Constance, worked diligently to make sure that the entire length of Burnt Store Road within Charlotte County from U.S. 41 to the Lee County Line was completed. Through his hard work and advocacy, this project was completed on time, within budget, and using a considerable amount of outside funding. It helped that Commissioner Constance, as chairman of our Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO), has developed an excellent relationship with the Florida Department of Transportation.
We are lucky to have a commissioner like Chris Constance who continues to engage the South County communities in a way that ensures we are heard and supported. Earlier in June, a meeting was held with leaders of a number of communities located within the Burnt Store Road corridor to address issues of mutual concern including growth, environmental protection, and public safety. Not only was Commissioner Constance in attendance but he arranged for participation by County Administrator Hector Flores, Sheriff Prummel, John Elias, director of Public Works, and D’Juan Harris, director of the MPO. We are indeed lucky to have a commissioner who is so responsive to the needs of our community.
We urge voters to cast their ballots for Chris Constance on August 23rd. Don’t forget to vote!
