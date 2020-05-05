Editor:

Most people are getting very frustrated and tired hearing about COVID-19 and its real threat to all of us. But it's here and we need to deal with it effectively and consistently. The more we know about this invisible enemy the better off we will be.

Charlotte County Commissioner Christopher Constance wrote the first article that we have read in your news outlet addressing the capabilities of our county medical resources. This article was very informative and well written and impacts all of our lives in this county. It should have been on Page one.

K. Carney-Willard

Punta Gorda

