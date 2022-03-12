Editor:

I usually read these posts rather than writing them, but I realize there’s is a need to laud a talent located here in Charlotte County.

My wife recently fell and hit her face on the tile floor. The result was an indescribable mess with broken bones; her nose split open, separated, and the pieces upturned.

Dr. Chris Constance, a local plastic surgeon, was called in to reconstruct her face, and after a week of healing, took out the stitches today.

She is as pretty today as she ever was.

Dave Akerstrom

Punta Gorda

