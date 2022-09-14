Once again, the voters in Charlotte County will have the opportunity to select our local leaders. It is important for our citizens to take a close look at what they stand for and what they have supported in the past.
I have been impressed by Chris Constance. Not only for his values and focus on local issues, but also for the fact that he is a big supporter of our local veterans. We have spoken about veterans' issues, and as an Afghanistan veteran, it is important to me that our commissioners recognize our value. The veterans who call Charlotte County their home add so much to our county.
Dr. Constance understands this and takes action. He has supported the funding of the Vietnam War Memorial Walk and the Military Heritage Museum in Punta Gorda. He fought for the sales tax funding for the West County Veterans Memorial as well. Chris has personally supported the William R. Gaines Memorial Park fundraising efforts, and continues to actively participate in making sure that we remain one of the safest and most veteran friendly communities in the state of Florida.
He recognizes the sacrifices that have been made by the men and women in uniform, and has always recognized that our freedom is precious and is not free. We are fortunate to have such an engaged and approachable individual, who always fights for us.
