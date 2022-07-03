After experiencing a few near collisions with pedestrians and bicyclists when returning books in the drop box behind the library in Punta Gorda due to a blind spot that prevented us from seeing each other, this hazard was an accident waiting to happen and it needed immediate attention. If you had used this drop box, you know what I’m talking about, but I didn’t know where to start.
I had heard Commissioner Chris Constance speak at our Republican Club. He seemed genuine and sincere, so I decided to contact him. To my delight, he was gracious, receptive and listened to my concerns. He thanked me and said he’d look into it. I followed up a few days later and he had already visited the site, agreed with me, and a fix was in motion, which would be the installation of a traffic mirror to eliminate this blind spot. He said that the work should be completed in about a month. And lo and behold, he was right! Not only did the county install the mirror, but they added a warning sign to alert drivers of pedestrians crossing. This is why these safety features now exist.
I’m sharing this story for two reasons. First, Commissioner Constance was accessible, responsive, and took swift action to prevent potential tragedies from occurring. He is exactly the type of person that I want in office and I encourage people to reelect him. And second, don't be afraid to get involved. Effective government requires it.
