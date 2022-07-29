As a former Charlotte County commissioner for 10 years people often ask me who I’m voting for. This year, most races will be decided on August 23rd so this election is important.
In the County Commission race between Chris Constance and Jaha Cummings I am voting for Chris Constance. Chris has worked hard to get to the bottom of the issues by asking important questions, trying to find out if there is a less expensive way to do things and how to do things better. I respect that in him and believe he will continue to be a great leader.
I know Jaha Cummings as a nice man who cares about our community. Today I received a mail piece by his campaign comparing him to Chris Constance. I was shocked because I know that most of it regarding Chris’s record is absolutely not true. It said that in 2015 we “substantially” increases taxes which we did not. It says Chris voted to increase the fees to call 911 and that’s also not true. The piece is purposely trying to mislead voters.
In the School Board race I am supporting John LeClair a long time resident, a veteran of the U.S. Marines and a teacher and school administrator. He is a quiet man but a strong leader who has earned the respect of his peers and parents in our community. His opponent is a slick politician who has no idea what he is talking about and is not qualified.
