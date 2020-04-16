Editor:

Kudos to Dr. Constance for his message. Dr. Constance is the first govenrment leader who is providing the right messaging.

He is correct there are too many cars on the road, and that we must limit our trips and just because grocery shopping is necessary does not mean we should continue our previous habits of shopping multiple times per week. As an employee of a grocery store, I see how many are still shopping without regard to other shoppers. Let's all consider how our actions impact others.

Karen Gallipoli

Deep Creek

