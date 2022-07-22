Dr. Constance is not only an expert with a scalpel, but his no nonsense 'street' common sense approach to government and county issues is as steely as his knife. We in Charlotte County are very fortunate to have a triple “A” rated surgeon who knows how to make life and death decisions on a daily basis represent the common person who resides in Charlotte County.
He not only earns a living as a practicing plastic surgeon, he knows what its like to work a 40-plus-hour week, deal with our current inflation, the gas crisis and Covid. Every Charlotte County citizen can identify with our current basics.
As a serving Charlotte County commissioner, Dr. Chris has continually demonstrated a no nonsense common sense approach to solving issues regarding the Cultural Center 2.0, funding county projects, coordination with surrounding towns and counties as they effect Charlotte County, to name a few ongoing issues.
The future of Charlotte County requires educated, experienced, reputable leadership who have ethical values and can perceive new challenges and officiate the best solutions for the future of the county. Dr. Chris's low key, 'out of the box' approach to questioning proposals and offering potential solutions based upon fact is a needed breath of fresh air.
Please consider the past and current deeds that Dr. Chris has influenced for the betterment of the county when you go to the polls in November.
