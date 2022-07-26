Chris Constance has a major focus in understanding and keeping the lifestyle we enjoy in West County with our low density, high quality of life and focus on safety. When Chris and the commission became aware of dangerous intersections at Gasparilla and Marathon, and the one at the Home Depot on S.R. 776, they made sure traffic lights were installed. By focusing their energy and resources, they saved lives and unnecessary injuries
Chris Constance has always advocated for all or Charlotte County. Residing in the city of Punta Gorda, South County District, he has kept an eye on local issues and is always concerned with what is happening in the rest of the county. When Englewood Beach erosion in West County was becoming a critical issues and homes were in danger of becoming uninhabitable, Chris and his fellow commissioners stepped in. They worked diligently to obtain state funding for over $12.5 million to kickstart the beach renourishment program, saving valuable property.
Their efforts have borne fruit and today we have a beach which is back to its former grandeur and stability. we also have a program to support renourishment for many years to come.e This is the kind of leadership Charlotte County needs to retain.
It is this attention to detail, diligence and quick action that make Commissioner Constance the right choice.
