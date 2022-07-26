Editor:

Chris Constance has a major focus in understanding and keeping the lifestyle we enjoy in West County with our low density, high quality of life and focus on safety. When Chris and the commission became aware of dangerous intersections at Gasparilla and Marathon, and the one at the Home Depot on S.R. 776, they made sure traffic lights were installed. By focusing their energy and resources, they saved lives and unnecessary injuries

