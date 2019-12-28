Editor:

No impeachment until they have read all the evidence. They should to the right things for our country.

We need to be careful because when you destroy from within and you tell people don't trust the FBI, the Justice Department because you don't like what you hear, then there will be no one to stop the wrong.

So, we might not like what's happening, but without the Constitution and laws where would we stand? He should not have stood in front of the cameras and asked Russia and China or any other country to investigate a U.S. citizen, no matter who they were.

The Republicans and Democrats have passed bill that now sit on Mitch McConnel's desk and will not be voted on. So please remember that it doesn't matter what party we belong to. We are all Americans and we need the Constitution and the laws to be a free nation.

Jean Martin

North Port

