Editor:
In a guest view by the Tampa Bay Times that recently appeared in the Sun, entitled “Constitution right: Sen. Rick Scott gets it wrong,” the writer referenced Section 1, Article 2 of the Constitution from which the following was cited: “Representatives and direct Taxes shall be apportioned among the several States which may be included with this Union, according to their respective numbers
The above quote is not found as stated above, but in Article 1, Section 2 of the Constitution. Furthermore, the quote is only partially copied, the remainder being “… which shall be determined by adding to the whole Number of free Persons.” This refers to the Missouri Compromise, the "Three-Fifths Amendment." In addition, the entire citation is encased in brackets, denoting it had been changed by Section 2 of the 14th Amendment which had been ratified in 1868 and that change clarified who was eligible to vote.
Section 1 of the 14th Amendment defines who is counted as a citizen of the U.S. It states: “All persons born or naturalized in the United States and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States and of the State wherein they reside.”
Section 2 defines who was entitled to vote: “a male being twenty-one years of age and a 'citizen.'”
Besides erring with respect to the section and article of the Constitution, the writer cites a partial truth, leaving out a most important part, and then fails to note that it had been amended in Amendment XIV.
Bob Reichert
Punta Gorda
