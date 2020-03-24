Editor:
My sincerest apologies to all the scrub jays, rabbits, bobcats, turtles and many others who used to live in the cul-de-sac beyond our nice, quiet road.
Someone decided that the land be used to build five houses about three or more feet apart. Gone are the days of putting seed in the driveway or watching the precious animals stroll by in the early morning. Our little piece of heaven, gone now to progress.
No, not progress. It is called greed.
Betty Thomas
Deep Creek
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.