Editor:

My sincerest apologies to all the scrub jays, rabbits, bobcats, turtles and many others who used to live in the cul-de-sac beyond our nice, quiet road.

Someone decided that the land be used to build five houses about three or more feet apart. Gone are the days of putting seed in the driveway or watching the precious animals stroll by in the early morning. Our little piece of heaven, gone now to progress.

No, not progress. It is called greed.

Betty Thomas

Deep Creek

