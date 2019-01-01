Editor:
Our Florida legislature recently passed a bill to enable us to stay on Daylight Saving Time (DST) year-round.
Gov. Rick Scott signed the bill and it was then referred to the U.S. Congress, as required. Florida Sen. Marco Rubio has proposed two bills in the U.S. Senate to make year-round DST a reality. S.2536 would make DST year-round and permanent in the state of Florida. A companion bill S.2537 would make it effective across the entire United States, with an opt-out option for states not wanting to participate.
According to a recent letter from Sen. Rubio, the bills have been referred to the Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee. Additionally, Florida Rep. Vern Buchanan has introduced a companion bill in the U.S. House of Representatives.
We now have at the national level at least three influential supporters of the year-round DST movement: Marco Rubio, Scott and Buchanan. Please consider contacting these elected officials to state your position and views concerning DST.
Dave Hollomon
Rotonda West
