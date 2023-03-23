LETTER: Contact legislators to protest anti-freedom bills Mar 23, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Editor:HB 991 and SB 1220: Defamation, False Light, and Unauthorized Publication of Name or Likenesses must not become law.These anti-democratic bills silence the First Amendment right of free speech in seven ways: Chill speech critical of government.Make it easier to sue media or members of the public for defamation over criticism of public officials.Provoke future showdown before the U.S. Supreme Court.Force journalists to reveal anonymous sources and scare victims of discrimination into silence.Institute one-way attorney fees in defamation and libel suits.Make allegations of sexism, racism, homophobia and transphobia “defamation per se” (where the claim is presumed to be fake and defamatory).Forbid proving an allegation of homophobia or transphobia is true by citing the speaker’s religious or “scientific” beliefs.As a former journalism teacher, I am appalled by the authoritarian tone of these bills. If Florida is indeed “free,” why are our free speech rights being abridged?If you feel the same way, please send the message above to the Judiciary Committee chair(s) for each bill.HB 991 chairs are Andrade and Beltran; email addresses Alex.Andrade@myfloridahouse.gov and Mike.Beltran@myfloridahouse.gov.SB 1220 chair is Jason Brodeur. email address brodeur.Jason.web@flsenate.gov.Karen FiskRotonda West Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Newsletter Sign Up Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Public Notices Local public notices delivered daily to your email account. Please enter a valid email address. Sign Up Manage Lists Latest e-Edition The Daily Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
