Editor:
If you believe that Russia interfered with our 2016 election, then there is a nasty but inescapable question. How effective were they? Was it meaningless or calamitous?
Republicans don’t want an answer because it might imperil the legitimacy of their leader. Gag. Classic cowardice.
When Putin and Trump both frivolously joked about Russian electoral interference at the G-20 it felt like they were whistling past the graveyard. In this case, the political graveyard. Each hoping that calamity would not raise its fearsome head and expose them both.
On the other hand, if you believe Putin never interfered in our election, as is his claim, then you have nothing to concern yourself with. Keep on whistling.
Mike Deignan
Punta Gorda
