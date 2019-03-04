Editor:
I need to speak to someone regarding constructor deceitfulness. This occurs quite often in Florida and I would like to educate the public with my experience. I can leave names out of the article.
The more I speak to people around town this has occurred to more than we know. Contractors are taking advantage of the public for profit. Leaving us to search for legal consultation. Those of us that are attempting to make this community more beautified are being taken advantage of. What to be aware of.
This unfortunate experience has left my husband an myself in a very large debt. I honestly believe our experience could help others faced with the same issues.
Maria Moniz
Englewood
