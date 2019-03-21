Editor:
I applaud a recent writer for making very valid points about the difference between religious freedom and religious dogma and tyranny. Our country's forefathers endeavored to ensure religious freedom and did not intend to endorse or promote religious dogma or tyranny.
Almost every major theology which has sustained and survived in this world share the same Golden Rule — “Do unto others as you would have them do unto you.” Even humanists, atheists and agnostics agree with that concept.
Fanatics and fundamentalist extremists within the various religions feel that they are entitled, if not sometimes obligated, to impose their beliefs on everyone else who does not follow or agree with their dogmatic standards, be they Christians, Muslims or of some other theological persuasion.
Societies that considered themselves to be more advanced had tended to be more tolerant of people who do not share their beliefs. Unfortunately, the rise of populism and protectionism in the U.S. and Europe have changed the way the winds are blowing.
Many state legislatures are now proposing or enacting legislation which requires schools to offer elective courses on the role of the Christian Bible in our country's historical development. Defining the line between teaching literature and theology can get a bit murky, which seems to be the objective of the groups who promote this initiative in our educational systems. These initiatives contradict the meaning, intent and essence of religious freedom.
Tom Pritchard
Rotonda West
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.