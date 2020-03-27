Editor:

I know the letter writer who has inspired so much controversy personally and know that some of his way of speaking is based on the constant pain in which he lives. I know he is opinionated! And I wish everyone would be able to argue back.

He appreciates a good argument. It takes his mind off his pain. Rather than apologize, I wish the Sun could facilitate exchanges between him and those who disagree with him.

The Sun's policy is sound as far as allowing breadth of opinion. Next time, I urge you, rather than to apologize, to direct those who are offended to contact the one who offended them. I think he would be glad to share his contact information with you and invite you to pass it on to those offended.

Jerry Eckert

Port Charlotte

