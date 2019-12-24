Editor:

Sunday we took a drive with some friends from New Jersey, who used to come down for years to see Tampa Bay during spring training, to see the new Cool Today baseball park.

The city and team did a fantastic job. The building is beautiful, the parking seems adequate, although the parking area next to the entrance was closed. They had a lighted Christmas tree, and the guides were courteous. We even received a program.

To save on paper and printer’s ink they printed an eight credit-card size page something, four pages advertisements, one title page, and one credit card size page each to show the seating arrangement, the schedule, and the price list. Due to the size, even with magnifying glass it was impossible to read some of the text. Also, the baseline section is dark red, and it was impossible to read the black letters, indicating which section they are.

But the price list was readable: Parking is $10, RVs $20. The admission price list has eight categories, on ordinary days from $20 to $75, and on “premium days” the prices are $5 more.

It is a nice building, worth seeing, so I recommend you go and see it before they also charge for the air you breath.

Sandor Balogh

North Port

