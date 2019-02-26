Editor:
We all want to make our schools a safe place to learn. Teaching emotional self-management skills is the most effective way of making all places, including our schools, safe.
My first book on teaching emotional coping skills, "Thought Power," was published around the time of Columbine. When presenting this program to teachers you could feel their fear. Everyone agreed that the need to teach emotional coping skills had never been greater, and that the stresses facing students were enormous.
Teachers were excited about teaching emotional coping skills but dismayed that it could fit in with all the other curriculum demands. While students’ emotions affect every subject they study, teaching this has a low priority that continues to this day.
With the repeated tragedies of school shootings, it is time to use tax dollars to teach emotional coping skills along with values of kindness, generosity, compassion, community and forgiveness. The skills would be life long and used everywhere.
Call your school and tell them to make schools safe by teaching emotional coping skills.
Robert F. Chapman
Englewood
