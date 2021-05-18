Editor:
I was very happy to read the letter in the Tuesday, May 11, 2021 edition of the Sun. The letter referred to an experience at a Concerns of Police Survivors (C.O.P.S.) camp for the children of fallen police officers.
In 1999, my sons and I became members of this organization that no one wants to belong to when my husband, Kevin R. Greener, Fort Lee, New Jersy Police Department, died in the line of duty. A member of C.O.P.S. was in touch with us almost immediately and led us through the painful days and years that followed his death.
My husband’s name was added to the wall at the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington, D.C. the next year. C.O.P.S. members supported us through every step of the event. My sons have attended the children’s camp that C. Edward Dahn mentioned and the Outward Bound program for teens. I have attended the Spouse Retreat several years. My boys and I made friends that we have retained throughout the years.. The support of the organization and members is amazing. C.O.P.S. also has programs for other family members, co-workers and friends of fallen officers.
Please consider contributing to Concerns of Police Survivors. Charity Navigator gives C.O.P.S. a 100%, 4-star rating on financial and accountability and transparency metrics. And thank you, C. Edward Dahn!
Susan Greener-Haray
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.