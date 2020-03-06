Editor:
Unbelievably, Trump awards the Medal of Freedom to Rush Limbaugh who has stage 4 lung cancer. Limbaugh is probably one of the most hateful and divisive men in this country just as Trump is.
Now Limbaugh is saying that the corona virus is a political plot by the Democrats to take down Trump. Is anyone in this country that stupid to believe that a virus from China that is spreading around the world was started by Democrats just to foil Trump and the stock markets? Unfortunately, yes, there are a lot of very stupid people.
Look at all these people who believe in all of Trump's lies on a daily basis. Let's not forget all of scientists from the CDC that Trump fired because he thought they were a waste of money. He believes they are just sitting idle waiting to come back. He is not ready if we have a pandemic. He will not even acknowledge the possibility of it.
Unfortunately, since he never tells the truth, you will never know what to believe. Trump believers and Trump disbelievers — we are all in trouble whether we like it or not. We are all in the same boat. We live and die together under the same incompetent president.
Darlene Rosen
Punta Gorda
