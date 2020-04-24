Editor:
As we all are working hard to contain and defeat the Covid-19 virus with good hygiene, plus social distancing, recent publications are giving a warning that smoking is a very high risk factor that contributes to lung distress with those with and without the virus. In 2018 there were 480,000 deaths related to smoking in the United States and 41,000 deaths related to second hand smoke. People between the ages of 25-79 are three times likely more to die then those who do not smoke.
I believe on top of the list of precautionary things to do with our prevention measures is to not smoke. In this country alone without the virus, 16 million people suffer from smoking related illnesses. Maybe we all need to adopt a slogan "Time to Stop" Time for a business with a pharmacy to remove tobacco products from their inventory. CVS Drug did the right thing and removed tobacco products completely. So many places are selling the rubber gloves, masks and hand sanitizers but continue to sell the one product that kills thousands of us every year, tobacco.
It is time for us all to make the statement "Time to Stop." Save lives, improve health by stopping the sales of these deadly products. Smoking has been prohibited in mostly public places as it has proven to be harmful and deadly. I have lost too many friends, family and loved ones to smoking over the years. I hope those reading this will continue the message Time to Stop
William J. Miller
North Port
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.