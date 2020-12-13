Editor:
Your correspondent, writing in Monday’s opinion columns – “Media exploiting fear of coronavirus” – takes the total Florida population and divides it by the number of deaths attributed to COVID and comes out with a figure which is close to one in a thousand.
This is misleading because COVID is not done with Florida yet. We don’t know what the final numbers will be.
However, the question we’d like answered is, “What are my chances of dying from COVID if I become infected?”
A recent paper in “Nature” that looked at multiple populations gave us an answer. If you are in grades K-12 the chance of dying is about one per 100,000. This gradually increases through all age groups (and men have a higher chance than women in all age groups) until age 65-69 when the risk becomes one in 100. At 70-74 it is two in 100, 75-79 three in 100 and 80+ it is eight in 100. These figures may be conservative – the CDC website quotes different numbers.
If the 3 million Floridians aged 5-17 were all infected, then we could expect 30 to die. But, if the approximately one million Floridians over the age of 80 were to all catch COVID then we could expect 80,000 of them to die.
This is why it is a big deal and why, despite the lack of direction from our governor, we in the more vulnerable age groups should continue to practice safe-distancing, mask-wearing and crowd avoidance.
Alan Searle
Punta Gorda
