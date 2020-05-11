Editor:
At last, at last, at last. Now maybe some of society will notice the things some have said over the years.
Do you remember big government is the problem not the solution. Starve government to death. We don't want government telling us what to do. Science is wrong. Have faith in God, prayer will cure all. This is God's will. He works in mysterious ways. There are no facts. We have our own facts.
What we think is the truth. Some people are too smart for their own good. Smart people are nerds. We can think for ourselves. We are smart, we don't need facts, there are no facts. it is all fake news.
All countries, all governments, all religions, all races and ages seem to be affected by this virus. I am glad to see people calling 911 and going to hospitals not churches, mosques and synagogues. The placebo effect of prayer does not work on the virus. Thanks to all who have taken this seriously and I hope that over the coming years society doesn't forget what helped. It was not in God we trust. This is the time for critical thinking and for us to thank the real saviors of society.
John Vacha
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.