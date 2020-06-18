Editor:
Each day the number of cases of the virus reported in the United States is more than the rest of the world put together. The cases in Florida are doubling and the cases in Charlotte County are increasing dramatically.
As this is being reported on the news it is followed by an announcement that our governor is moving us into phase 2 of our getting out program. Does this really make sense? The states that have sensibly and intelligently moved according to CDC recommendations have seen a decrease in deaths while we are on the increase.
Our federal leadership doesn’t even report or discuss what is going on with the disease. As our president says “we are through the worse of this.” Tell that to the families of the 20,000 new cases every day and to the 950 deaths every day in the United States. We must open our economy and get people back to work. We all want to socialize with our friends and family. All of this could be done in an intelligent organized manner if we had the leadership supplying correct information supported by scientific information.
It is inspiring to hear intelligent governors from other states who have taken the smart direction from science to open their states. We can see it doesn’t have to be an either or situation. We can open and we can be safe.
Wally Sadoff
Port Charlotte
