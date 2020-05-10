Editor:
In the modern world we are governed by a circle of yearly events. Most events are sports. We almost define lives and seasons by these activities blasted across the media. The media has a fascination with anniversaries; every reporter is vying for a byline, and they repeat like a liturgy of mundane sermons in the Catholic Church. “People talking without listening.”
Current affairs flair up, some narrative to get bylines; they put a wet finger to the wind and jump on the band wagon, repeat an incessant mantra that becomes absolute, deviation is an anathema. It is a mob mentality until everything, no matter how absurd, becomes fixated in the American mind.
It initiates a circle of inanity, a grooved path of groupthink. There are never consequences for error or lies, no matter how egregious the error or devastating the impact; no lessons are learned; we just head into the next circle of folly. These things flair up like a giant comet and then are extinguished into oblivion as if they never happened.
Now we have no sports! There is nothing to occupy the American mind. Wow! I remember; “An idle mind is a Devil's workshop.” This is dangerous. What will Americans do; where will their focus on the trivial be diverted?
It is focused on the threat of Coronavirus. The stars have arranged, perfectly, and the circle of events has become total hysteria.
We are changed forever! Unhinged! Very few will find the path to freedom.
Xavier Narutowicz
Punta Gorda
