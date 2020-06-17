LETTER: Coronavirus? Just wait for round two Jun 17, 2020 41 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Editor:Covid gone? No. Masks and distancing gone? Yes. Act like there was a world shutdown? Forgotten. Can’t wait for round twoAnita LauerPort Charlotte Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Now Puerto Rican dogs arrive in Port Charlotte Battle lines drawn as citizens win hearing on Mosaic water permit 'Some codes' not something to be proud of Defense claims statements were coerced in Englewood felony murder Second Black Lives Matter protest scheduled for Friday evening Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Puerto Rican dogs arrive in Port Charlotte Battle lines drawn as citizens win hearing on Mosaic water permit 'Some codes' not something to be proud of Defense claims statements were coerced in Englewood felony murder Second Black Lives Matter protest scheduled for Friday evening Featured Businesses Chris Care Pet Services Servin Charlotte County 760-835-5669 Freedom Rehab Aquatic Therapy 3545 Massini Ave, North Port, FL 34286 941-928-7157 Website Real Bikes Englewood 445 S Indiana Ave, Englewood, FL 34223 941-445-7325 Website Sweeney's Painting 941-916-1024 Teddy`s Handyman & Remodling Serving Charlotte County 941-629-4966 Quality Decks 941-375-1103 PC Solutions 6 East Oak Street, Arcadia, FL 34266 863-491-0497 Website River City Grill 131 West Marion Avenue, Punta Gorda, FL 33950 941-639-9080 Website Sea Isle Services 941-777-0724 Friendly Floors 3785 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte, FL 33952 941-624-0077 Website Find a local business
