In February 2020 I purchased an American Airlines ticket from Fort Myers to Santa Anna, California. My high school senior grandson was to have the male lead in his March musical comedy. At 87 I probably should not have considered the trip, but who could have guessed what life would be like later in the year. My ticket was purchased through Travelocity and I have always secured my travels with a cancellation contract. My claim was denied because their contract did not cover things like Coronavirus.

I want to warn others who may consider purchasing cancellation insurance to read the contract and plan accordingly. In May I received an email indicating that they were re-evaluating my claim but have heard nothing since then.

Martha Donovan

Port Charlotte

