Editor:
Covid-19 is not going away. I would recommend we recommence living our lives.
I have the vaunted N95 masks, but when I saw your ordinance requiring masks, I checked and the pores on the mask are 10 times as large as the coronavirus. It further appears, although our CDC will not report it, that the death rate has flatlined, and even that rate has been falsified by the government-media conspiracy.
For instance, the BLM hero George Floyd tested positive for Covid-19 in his autopsy. According to the CDC, anyone who tests positive for Covid-19, regardless of the actual cause of death, is counted as a Covid-19 death, so George Floyd actually died of Covid-19 and not from a policeman kneeling on his neck. It has gotten that crazy.
Yes, cases have "spiked," but the "spike" is due to a change in the CDC guidelines.
If people feel they should wear masks, they should do it. Heck, you can wear red socks to church. But I think 50,000 new cases and fewer deaths per day than pneumonia doesn't deserve me doing backflips; I should just be able to live my life.
The first alternative is always "do nothing." A new ordinance will accomplish nothing. I would say don't do it.
John Charles Heekin
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.