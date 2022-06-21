Editor:

A quick search of Statista and Google show the correlation to greed and gas prices.

In 2011 oil averaged $107.48 per barrel; gas was $3.52 per gallon.

In 2012 oil averaged $109.45 per barrel; gas was $3.60 per gallon.

In 2013 oil averaged $105.87 per barrel; gas was $3.49 per gallon.


In 2022 oil averages $99.69 per barrel; gas is $5-plus per gallon.

Additionally, oil companies are sitting on 9,000 oil leases and not drilling or producing oil.

Interestingly, the years 2011-2013 were during the Obama administration. It is not Democrats or their policies. It is corporate greed. The more we demand the more we will pay.

Greg Metge

Punta Gorda

