"Woke," is a term used by Republicans to describe Liberals in a negative way. The word's meaning according to the dictionary is, as a verb: Past of wake, and as an adjective: Alert to injustice in society, especially racism. What's wrong with that? Unless you're a racist!
Governor DeSantis uses the term frequently to demonize Democrats. When asked his opinion on a bill to codify same sex marriages, Senator Marco Rubio said "Why bother?" Why bother to vote for him in November? He hardly made his presence known in the Senate for the last six years. His running for president proved to be his goal in the beginning, just as our governor is doing now.
They, along with most of their GOP colleagues still supporting the seditionist Trump, but denying veterans disability benefits. They blame President Biden for the world wide inflation we have now, but when the pandemic began during Trump's term, he did nothing to prevent what has occurred since. President Biden took charge in combating COVID. It's not his fault 70 million Americans chose not to be vaccinated.
Why are corporate profits at record highs at this time? Corporate greed! Victimizing the poorer segment of our economy with higher prices for everything from food to fuel prices and rent hikes.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.